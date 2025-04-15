Again, Trump Blames Biden’s Immigration Policy

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has once again blamed the immigration policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the tragic death of Maryland mother Rachel Morin, who was murdered in 2023.

Trump, who spoke on Monday, April 14, in a post via his Truth Social, said the suspect, an undocumented immigrant, should never have been allowed into the country.

“Moments ago, the illegal criminal, who was allowed into our country by Crooked Joe Biden, was convicted of the heinous murder of Rachel Morin.

“Rachel was a beautiful mother of five from Maryland, and her life was taken at the hands of a monster who should have never been here in the first place.

“We will never forget Rachel Morin, and are committed to protecting women like her across our country,” Trump stated.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Martinez-Hernandez, was said to have entered the United States illegally from El Salvador in 2023.

He was convicted on charges of first-degree kidnapping, rape, and murder. The verdict comes nearly 10 months after Morin’s body was discovered on a hiking trail in Harford County, Maryland.

Prosecutors have confirmed that Martinez-Hernandez is expected to face a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

