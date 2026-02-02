Again, Troops Kill Boko Haram Commander, Abu Khalid, 10 Others, In Night Operation

Again, troops of the Nigerian Military deployed to the Northeast Party Hadin Kai (OPHK), have killed a Boko Haram Commander, Abu Khalid and 10 others in a night operation, recovered arms, ammunition and other logistics of the terrorist.

The theater Command, in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba said: “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded another significant operational success with the neutralisation of a top Boko Haram/ISWAP leader Abu Khalid, identified as the Second-inCommand of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, alongside 10 other terrorists during a night operation in Borno State.”

“Barely 24 hours after troops eliminated the notorious Boko Ha- ram/ISWAP commander, Julaibib, operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle, troops of Sector 1, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Operation Desert Sanity, made contact with terrorists at the Komala general area of Konduga Local Government Area during night offensives at about 11:00 p.m.

Abu Khalid was a key figure within the terrorist hierar- chy, coordinating operations and logistics in the Sambisa axis,” the statement said. The military said, “Following the successful engagement, troops recovered five AK-47 rifles, magazines, several bicycles, assorted logistics and food items, as well as huge medical consumables.”

“No casualty was recorded among own troops during the operation. Troops’ morale remains high as clearance operations continue across the Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains, Timbuktu Triangle and other known hideouts of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North East region,” the theater Command added.

Uba therefore reaffirmed the commitment of the troops to sus- tain the tempo of operations until all terrorist elements are neutralized and lasting peace and economic stability are restored to the region.

The Military High Command also commended the troops for their sacrifices and dedication in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities in the North East region, urging them to sustain the operational tempo.