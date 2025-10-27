Again, Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Fighters In Borno

Ten members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) were killed by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Military, and many arms and ammunition, as well as bicycles recovered in an operation along the Gamboru Dikwa and Marte axis in Bormo state.

This is coming a few days after the troops neutralised over 50 terrorists in a previous encounter at Katarko axis in Yobe state.

The theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col. Sani Uba, said ” In a precision night operation, troops of Sector 1 from 24 Task Force Brigade Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) successfully defeated a terrorist attempt to infiltrate into Gamboru Ngala from the Flatari axis”.

The statement said, “The miscreants subsequently diverted towards Dikwa after suffering casualties but were again ambushed and scores neutralised on the Dikwa-Marte road.”

“At approximately 23:50 hours on 25 October 2025, while manning a pre-established ambush position, the troops identified and engaged the hostile elements. The unit delivered heavy and accurate suppressive fire, forcing the insurgents to retreat in disarray.”, Lt Col said.

The Command further said, “At first light, following a period of limited visibility, the area was systematically exploited. The subsequent clearance operation confirmed a total of 10 insurgents had been neutralised. A thorough search of the vicinity led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and equipment.”

The state Saud Items recovered included Firearms* : 5 x AK-47 rifles, One PKT Machine gun, 3 x,locally-made (dane) guns, 2 x fabricated pistols., Ammunition*: 5 x AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.62mm special rounds, huge cache of 7.62 x 54mm linked ammunition, boxes of cartridges..

Other equipment recovered also includes : 2 x motorcycles, 2 x bicycles, 1 x radio.Personal Effects* : 1 x dane gun barrel, 1 x go

The Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry, vigilance, and tactical proficiency during the operation.

The success of the ambush underscores the effectiveness of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and reaffirms the commitment of OPHK to sustaining offensive actions, protecting civilians, and restoring lasting peace and stability in the North East region.