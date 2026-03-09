The troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai have again foiled multiple coordinated Boko Haram attacks on Dikwa, Kukawa, Minok and Goniri communities of Borno and Yobe state.

The Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col Uba Sani, said: “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) successfully defeated multiple coordinated attacks launched by ISWAP terrorists on military locations in Delwa, Goniri, Kukawa, Mainok and troops’ harbour position deep in the Sambisa Forest.”

“The attacks, which occurred during the night of 8/9 March 2026 between 2200 hours and 0300 hours, were mounted simultaneously from several directions in an apparent attempt by the terrorists to overwhelm troop positions “, the statement said.

The statement further said, “Undeterred by the intensity of the assaults and the heavy firepower employed by the terrorists, the gallant troops stood firm and responded with exceptional determination.

“Fighting across multiple fronts, the troops effectively coordinated their defensive actions while reinforcements and the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided timely and decisive support during the engagements.

Lt Col. Sani said, “The terrorists were consequently met with overwhelming resistance and were forced into withdrawal after suffering significant casualties from several terrorist bodies left behind. ”

“Troops also recovered weapons and equipment abandoned during their retreat, including two PKT machine guns, six AK-47 rifles, eight RPG bombs, four mortar bombs, and assorted ammunition of various calibres.

“In the course of the engagements, sections of the defensive perimeters at Goniri and Kukawa were momentarily breached, while a number of structures within the bases and vehicles sustained damage due to the intensity of the firefights.

All locations, however, remain firmly under the control of Operation HADIN KAI troops. Ground forces, supported by the Air Component, are currently conducting follow-up exploitation operations in the affected areas.

In addition, cordon and search operations are ongoing in neighbouring communities where some of the wounded terrorists were discovered to be seeking refuge,”, the statement added.

The command, Regrettably, said during the engagements, some brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price, including an outstanding officer in defence of the nation and the protection of innocent citizens.

The OPHK said, “Their sacrifices will continue to inspire their comrades in the ongoing fight against terrorism. Troops remain vigilant, motivated and committed to sustaining relentless operations to deny the terrorists freedom of action and ensure lasting security across the North East.”