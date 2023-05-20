Again, Tribunal Adjourns Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu Till Monday

Again, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has adjourned further pre-hearing in the petition files by the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar against the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu till Monday, May 22.

The Tribunal adjourned at the instance of the parties to enable them to consult on the provision of Section 50 of the Electoral Act.

Section 50 of the Electoral Act provides for the consolidation of pending petitions.

While INEC which is the first respondent in the petition, others – Atiku, Tinubu and APC asked for time to consult and report back to the tribunal.

Earlier, parties informed the tribunal of what they agreed on as it relates to the modality that the proceeding will take when it starts fully.

After listening to all parties, the tribunal adjourned till Monday for continuation.

The tribunal had risen, to return shortly for the continuation of the pre-hearing session of Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s petition.