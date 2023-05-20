New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. 2023 Elections
  3. Again, Tribunal Adjourns…

Again, Tribunal Adjourns Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu Till Monday

Again, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has adjourned further pre-hearing in the petition files by the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar against the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu till Monday, May 22.

The Tribunal adjourned at the instance of the parties to enable them to consult on the provision of Section 50 of the Electoral Act.

Section 50 of the Electoral Act provides for the consolidation of pending petitions.

While INEC which is the first respondent in the petition, others – Atiku, Tinubu and APC asked for time to consult and report back to the tribunal.

Earlier, parties informed the tribunal of what they agreed on as it relates to the modality that the proceeding will take when it starts fully.

After listening to all parties, the tribunal adjourned till Monday for continuation.

The tribunal had risen, to return shortly for the continuation of the pre-hearing session of Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s petition.

Read Previous

Lagos: Organisers Step Up Preparations For Africa Travel Content Creators Conference
Read Next

Nysc’s Position On Mbah’s Certificate Vindicates Us –Petitioners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023