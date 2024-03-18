Again, Terrorists Kidnapp 87 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Barely 24 hours after the kidnapping of 15 women and one man in Kaduna State, the gunmen suspected to be terrorists have once again stormed the Kajuru-Station community in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, abducting 87 persons on Sunday night.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Monday, a member of the Kajuru-Station Youths, Harisu Dari said the terrorists broke into several establishments and took food and other valuables at around ten o’clock at night.

According to Harisu, there has been no communication made with the 87 residents who were kidnapped on Sunday night.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the bandits a man and fifteen women were kidnapped in the same local government’s Dogon-Noma neighbourhood.

Tension in the state has arisen as a result of Kajuru and Chikun LGAs becoming the epicentre of kidnapping during the last two weeks.

“As of the time I visited the community this morning, security operatives have not been drafted to help restore the confidence of the villagers.

“The villagers are traumatized by the sad development. The government needs to re-strategise in tackling these terrorists,” he said.