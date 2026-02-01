Again, Terrorists Attack Agwarra, Kill One, Abduct Family Of Four

…Burn Church, Police station

The suspected terrorists in the wee hours of Sunday attacked Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, burning the United Missionary Church of Africa (UMCA) and the Police station.

Saturday Telegraph reliably gathered that the terrorists set ablaze the church and left around 6 o’clock on Sunday morning, and headed for another village called Sokonba close to Kabe, where the other attack took place recently.

Findings have it that the terrorists took away various foodstuffs and other valuable goods, and resulted the killing of one old woman in the Kabe town.

Our Correspondent gathered that among the people kidnapped by the terrorists is a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) who is also the Headmaster of one of the Primary Schools in Agwarra, Malam Ahmed Burade, and his five family members were affected.

According to a reliable source, the terrorists entered their house around 2 am and took them.

He said, Ahmed was able to escape during the gun battle between the terrorists and members of the vigilante group; his nursing wife and four children were taken away to an unknown destination”.

Speaking with our Correspondent on Sunday morning, the son of the late Emir, Murtala Dantoro, said the repeated attacks by terrorists have turned the once-peaceful communities into zones of fear and uncertainty.

According to him, “innocent lives are being lost, farmers are abandoning their farmlands, economic activities have collapsed, and families are forced to flee their homes in search of safety.

“These attacks are not isolated incidents; they are persistent and escalating. The absence of a permanent and well-equipped military formation in Agwarra has left the people vulnerable and exposed”.

He added that the security vacuum has emboldened criminals who now operate with little or no resistance, worsening the humanitarian and economic situation in the area.

It should be noted that Agwarra is a strategic part of Niger State, and its continued neglect poses a serious risk not only to the local population but to neighbouring communities as well.

Speaking also, Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, Most Rev Bulus Yohanna has made an urgent and passionate appeal to the Federal Government, the Nigerian Army, and relevant security agencies to immediately establish a permanent military formation in Agwarra.

According to him This is not a luxury, it is a necessity. A visible, stationed military presence will deter criminal activities, restore confidence among residents, enable displaced persons to return home, and allow farmers to safely return to their fields.

“Enough is enough. The people of Agwarra deserve peace, protection, and the right to live without fear. Security is the foundation of development, and without it, no meaningful progress can be achieved.

“Agwarra deserves peace and development. The time to act is now. We are concerned about the security situation, and we wonder why there has not been any permanent action.

“These terrorists now move freely without challenge. Presently, the rule of law no longer functions in North Borgu. They roam about freely, both by day and night, without being challenged.

“As I am talking to you, these terrorists are gradually turning the once-peaceful Borgu emirate into terrorists emirate by killing the people, forcing many to flee, and coercing some into becoming informants”.

Confirming the attacks, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said, “At about 3.40 am, armed bandits invaded Agwarra community, attacked the Police station where they were engaged by the tactical team on ground, used suspected dynamite to set the station ablaze, having overpowered the team.

The terrorists later moved to the UMCA church in the community, burnt part of the church, proceeded to other areas and abducted about five persons whose identity is yet to be ascertained.”

He added that the Police will continue to monitor the situation as further development will be communicated.