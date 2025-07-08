New Telegraph

July 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Again, Students Protest…

Again, Students Protest Renaming Of Ibadan Polytechnic

The students of Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo state on Tuesday 8 July yet again protested the renaming of the school in honour of the late former governor of the state, Omololu Olunloyo.

Despite the earlier warning by the institution’s management that the students should shelve their planned protest.

The New Telegraph gathered that a large number of students came out at the school’s main gate to express their grievances, calling on the governor to rescind his earlier decision.

READ ALSO

Academic and other activities in the institution are now put on hold, while the Sango en route Eleyele axis is temporarily blocked.

Recall that on Tuesday, July 1 Hundreds of commuters along the ever-busy Sango–Eleyele Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were stranded on Tuesday as students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan staged a protest against the renaming of their institution to Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Opens Conference On Public Accounts, Pledges Transparency In Public Finances
Read Next

Asari-Dokubo Dumps Yoruba Politicians, Backs Northern Leaders