Again, Students Protest Renaming Of Ibadan Polytechnic

The students of Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo state on Tuesday 8 July yet again protested the renaming of the school in honour of the late former governor of the state, Omololu Olunloyo.

Despite the earlier warning by the institution’s management that the students should shelve their planned protest.

The New Telegraph gathered that a large number of students came out at the school’s main gate to express their grievances, calling on the governor to rescind his earlier decision.

Academic and other activities in the institution are now put on hold, while the Sango en route Eleyele axis is temporarily blocked.

Recall that on Tuesday, July 1 Hundreds of commuters along the ever-busy Sango–Eleyele Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were stranded on Tuesday as students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan staged a protest against the renaming of their institution to Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic by Governor Seyi Makinde.