Again, Stella Oduah Arraigned On N5bn Corruption Charges

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on N5Bn corruption charges.

She was arraigned by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, on 5-count charges bothering on advance fee fraud and conspiracy.

In one of the counts, Stella Oduah was accused of obtaining by fraudulent pretences a sum of N2.4 billion through Broad Waters Resources from the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

She was said to have fraudulently claimed that the money was the cost of technical supervision.

The fraud was said to have been perpetrated in January 2014.

In another count, Stella Oduah was alleged to have collected N1.6 billion and another N839M through the same means and contrary to section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud.

The former minister, who was docked alongside Gloria Odita, however, denied the charges along with her co-defendant.

Trial Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, admitted Mrs Oduah to bail on self-recognition but ordered that she must deposit her travelling passport with the court and must not travel out of the country without permission of the court.

Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN represented the former minister during the arraignment, while Wale Balogun SAN stood for Gloria Odita.

This is the second time the federal government will put Oduah on trial. The first charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja were withdrawn.