Again, Sokoto LG Chairman Donates Brand-New Toyota Car To NDLEA’s Tambuwal Field Command

The Chairman Tambuwal Local Government Council in Sokoto State has made a generous donation of a brand new Toyota Picnic car to boost the operational capacity of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the area.

Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal who handed over the vehicle to the NDLEA’s field office, demonstrating his commitment to supporting the agency’s efforts in combating illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Mohammed Dahiru ACN

Assistant Commander Admin, logistics and PAO also recalled that on the 22nd october, 2024 , the Tambuwal made a donation of two new brand ‘DAY LONG’ motorcycles to the NDLEA Tambuwal field command led by Hassan D. Mahuta CSN.

While making the donation, the Hon. Chairman promised to continue improving the NDLEA’s operational capacity in the area.

On the 29th of this month of October, the Hon. Chairman surprises NDLEA with a ‘TOYOTA PICKNIC’ car. Receiving the car, the state commander Adamu M. Iro CN was in short of words in thanking the Hon. Chairman.

While expressing his appreciation, the state commander promised to once again inform the Chairman/Chief Executive NDLEA Brig. Gen. Buba M. Barwa (Rtd) of the unprecedented encouragement from the local government.

The commander added that, with these, officers will have no excuses in ensuring incidences of drug Abuse which is the bane of all Criminalities are reduced to the barest minimum in Tambuwal local government.

In his remarks, the chairman lamented that all the supports were to enhance the capacity of NDLEA in safeguarding the life’s and properties of the people of Tambuwal Local Government and Sokoto state in general .

Tambuwal believing that drug abuse and trafficking remind the biggest challenge to our community safety and security.

The state commander acknowledged the participatory role of the local government calling on other local governments and stake holders to emulate the leadership qualities of the Hon. Chairman.

The statement noted that this move aims to tackle substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking at the grassroots level.

Its said by supporting the NDLEA, Chairman Tambuwal is contributing to the agency’s mission to make Nigeria a safer and healthier place.

His donation will help the NDLEA’s field office in Sokoto State to better patrol the area, respond quickly to incidents, and ultimately reduce the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking in the community.

