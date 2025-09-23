Again, Senate Postpones Plenary Resumption

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly will reconvene on October 7, 2025, following the postponement of its earlier resumption date, originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 23.

The details of the adjustment were contained in an internal memo signed by the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Chinedu Akubueze, and made available to newsmen covering the Senate.

The extension, which lengthens the Senate’s annual recess by two weeks, has stirred unease among some lawmakers and observers within the National Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that the shift was intended to give lawmakers sufficient time to observe the October 1 Independence Day celebrations.

The memo read, “This is to respectfully inform Distinguished Senators that the resumption of plenary sitting of the Senate, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025, has been shifted to Tuesday, 7th October, 2025.

“Any inconvenience this short notice may cause is deeply regretted. Distinguished Senators are kindly invited to note the postponement and adjust their schedules accordingly. Thank you for your kind understanding, and God bless.”

It would be recalled that the Senate had suspended plenary on July 24 for its annual recess. At the time, Senate President Godswill Akpabio defended the adjournment as an act of “chamber reciprocity,” noting that the House of Representatives had also gone on break in line with the legislative calendar.

The new adjustment means key debates and pending business—including oversight of government spending and the consideration of executive appointments—will remain stalled until lawmakers return.