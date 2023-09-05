Again, Sarah Martins Drags Judy Austin, Spills More Secrets (Video)

Nollywood actress Sarah Martin has taken to her social media page once again to ditch her ex-bestie, Judy Austin over an unpaid balance of N1 million.

In a live video shared on her official Instagram page, the actress threw shades at Judy and slammed her for blocking her while still owing her money.

She also went further to explain why she suddenly decided not to support her anymore.

According to the actress, she had to put herself in May’s shoes and she realised that she had been inflicting pain on a woman whom she barely knew or even interacted with.

Sarah noted that all the things she said about May were second-hand information given to her by Judy, noting that she had never met May and not had any personal relationship with her all her life.

Speaking further, Sarah ordered Judy Austin to pay back the money she owed her as she was no longer interested in interfering in family issues.

She said, “Every night Na you them dey knack, Na you them dey cuddle. I no follow you dey knack. Why I go dey accumulates enemies every single day because of you.

“Na so she take block me without paying me my money. You dey owe person dey block am. Na ment?”

Watch the video below: