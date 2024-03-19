Again, Sanwo-Olu Seeks New Constitution for Nigeria

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday demanded a new Constitution that would reflect true federalism and address the challenges facing the country. Speaking yesterday at the National Constitutional Dialogue organised by The Patriots in honour of the late Prof. Ben Nwabueze in Lagos, he said the country has an opportunity to amend the 1999 Constitution. Sanwo-Olu urged the National Assembly to put a legal framework in place for the birth of a new constitution that would be determined by Nigerians.

He thus backed former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku; Afenifere leader Pa. Ayo Adebanjo and others in the calls for true federalism. Former Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Donald Duke (Cross River), James Ibori (Delta), Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom) and Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) attended the event. In a statement by his media aide and Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu said: “If eminent Nigerians; people who have used better parts of their time serving this country have a conversation and we cannot take it forward and make sure that we have a complete solution, then we are wasting our time.

“Given the number of people that are here, we should make this conversation very effective. “Many speakers have said that it is not the National Assembly that will make those amendments and it makes a lot of logical sense. “It is for the National Assembly to constitute a law where people will come together and make those amendments themselves.

“I stand here as a leader of the largest state. How well do we see the anomalies that we have in our country? “Why would a federal agency come to control the water in front of Ozumba Mbadiwe? “Why would a federal agency 1,000km away come to see the needs of my people in Ozumba Mbadiwe? “Those are some of the things that we need to take forward and say that indeed we need to have a true federating state and be able to amend this constitution.

“I am a willing convert. Whatever we need to do now, there are so many serving and former governors here. “Let us make the changes that we desire and let the soul of Prof. Ben Nwabueze rest in peace because this is something that he fought for over 60 years of his life.”