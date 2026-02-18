Gambian-born Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer, has taken to her social media page to deny claims that she snatched her husband, Olakunle Churchill, from her colleague, Tonto Dikeh.

In a series of Instagram videos, Meurer revealed that she’s happy in her marriage and has no reason to unfollow her husband, despite rumours suggesting she did so after he celebrated his son’s birthday with Tonto.

She explained that her husband stayed in Lagos to spend time with his son, and she’s happy he gets to bond with his children.

She said, “I got a lot of calls today from people, and they were asking why I unfollowed my husband on Instagram. I never unfollowed him, and I never will. When I go to his page, it still shows that I am following.

“I don’t know what technical issue it is or whether someone is playing games somewhere. I have no reason to unfollow him. I am not that petty. You guys will wait forever.”

“You picked his son’s birthday of all days to fly the narrative that I unfollowed him. My husband and I are cool. He is presently in Lagos with his son.”

Meurer also addressed claims that she snatched Churchill from Tonto Dikeh, saying she never had a relationship with Tonto and met her husband separately.

“I also need to set this straight. I was never my husband’s ex’s friend. I have never met or seen her. We don’t have each other’s numbers. She is like 10 years older than me,” she added.

She described Tonto as 10 years older than her and denied being friends with her or having any prior connection.

Meurer emphasised she’s not a “bad person” and loves all her husband’s children equally, asking for space for him to spend time with his son.

“All the news that I was her best friend and I snatched her hubby is all lies. When he was married, he was like a brother to me and helped me in my career. He used to take my siblings and me out. We were not dating.

I don’t know what happened between him and his ex-wife. The way you saw it on the internet was the way I saw it. I am not a bad person. I love all his children equally. If he tells me to look after his son/daughter, I will.

If God says it is time for him and his ex to reunite, who am I to say no? Please let my husband spend time with his son in peace. Anyone who has proof that I snatched him should bring it out. I am still Mrs Churchill. Clock it”.