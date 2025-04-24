Again, Rivers Women Demand Fubara Reinstatement

Share

On Thursday, the Rivers Women United for Sim (RWUS) staged a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, calling for the restoration of peace in Rivers State and the reinstatement of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

New Telegraph gathered that the women, who turned out in large numbers, described Rivers as a peaceful state and urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the lingering political crisis.

They called for the reinstatement of all suspended elected officials, insisting that Governor Fubara had committed no wrongdoing to justify his suspension.

The group also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the embattled governor.

It would be recalled that women have been protesting and rallying for the reinstatement of Fubara since his suspension in March.

On April 11, a crowd of women flooded the Aba road area of Port Harcourt, demanding the reinstatement of Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The protest, which began along the major road, and advanced to the Rivers State Government House, featured placards with bold inscriptions such as “Bring back Fubara”, “Save our democracy”, “Is the law different for Rivers State?”, and “God of justice, arise for Rivers State.

