Again, Rivers Women Insist On Fubara’s Return May 29

Share

The Rivers Women Prayer Group has once again called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore full democratic governance in Rivers State and ensure the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of May 29.

In a statement jointly signed by Dr. Vivian Ige-Elenwo and Chikodi Okpara, the group urged the federal government to lift the state of emergency imposed on the state, warning that it continues to impede development and erode democratic structures.

They described the current state of affairs as one of “administrative lacuna,” with grave implications for governance and public welfare.

“As May 29 approaches, we are compelled to ask: what will be the fate of Rivers State?” the statement read.

“Will our state join others in marking the day of democracy and national reflection, or continue to languish under an imposed emergency rule?”

The group, made up largely of grassroots activists and faith-based community leaders, said women and children bear the brunt of the crisis, citing deteriorating access to public services and economic hardship under the current arrangement.

They accused the “sole administrator” of mismanaging the state’s resources and called for the National Assembly’s oversight committees to intensify engagement with stakeholders to expedite a return to democratic governance.

“We appreciate the steps taken so far by oversight committees of the National Assembly. Their engagement with stakeholders gives us hope that a path to peace, justice, and reconciliation is still possible,” the statement noted.

The group also reaffirmed its unwavering support for Governor Fubara and commended Nigerians and international voices who have supported their cause.

“With your solidarity, we remain steadfast in the demand for the reinstatement of our elected governor and the restoration of constitutional order in Rivers State,” the statement concluded.

Share