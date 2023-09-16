Again, Rita Edochie Drags Judy Austin At May Foundation Opening (Video)

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has once again dragged Judy Austin as she sends a public warning to her to leave Yul to return to his first and only wife, May Edochie.

Rita Edochie gave the warning while speaking at the launch of May Edochie’s Foundation in Lagos on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Speaking at the event, she called out Judy, spitting fire and dragging her for bragging about being pregnant for Yul and ruining May’s home.

She, however, added that Judy Austin ran off to Abuja and she knows the house she’s holed up in at FCT.

Speaking further, she ridiculed her saying she might just end up carrying another child for an Alhaji now she’s run off to Abuja.

