Following the initial protest, which was called off in August, retired Nigerian soldiers have once again taken to the streets of Abuja in protest of their entitlements.

The retired soldiers accused the authorities of negligence and lack of integrity over the unfulfilled promises made to them after their meeting in August.

Speaking at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters, Abuja, they lamented the situation, reminiscing on the authorities’ promise that they would be settled by August 10.

A protester, identified as Mama G, who spoke with journalists, said their return to the streets in protest was sponsored by previous failed promises.

She said, “We are here because the promises made to us were never fulfilled. We had no choice but to return to the streets. This time around, the protest will be massive”,

New Telegraph recalls that early in August, the retired soldiers began a protest; however, it came to a halt after they were promised to be compensated by the 10th of August.