Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has once again captured global attention after he was featured on the cover of Dazed Magazine for the second time.

Rema who has been celebrated for his unique sound and artistic expression, appears on the fourth cover of the ‘Dazed Newgen’ issue, where he delves into the deeper inspirations behind his music.

In this edition, Rema explores his creative process, highlighting the ancestral influences that shape his sound and artistry.

The 24-year-old singer’s poise in the magazine reflects on his symbolic connection with bats, which he believes represent his unique artistic persona.

His return to Dazed Magazine further cements his status as a leading force in the Afrobeats. This latest recognition adds to Rema’s growing list of international magazine covers, including ‘Schön, I-D, Clash,’ and ‘FADER. ’ See the post below.

