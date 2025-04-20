Share

Thousands of demonstrators on Saturday flooded the streets of Washington, D.C., and cities across the United States (US) to voice their strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, federal employment, and involvement in the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The crowds which gathered outside the White House, holding signs that read “Workers should have the power,” “No kingship,” “Stop arming Israel,” and “Due process,” chanted in solidarity with migrants facing deportation under the Trump administration’s renewed immigration crackdown, as well as with federal employees and universities facing funding cuts.

“As Trump and his administration mobilize the use of the U.S. deportation machine, we are going to organize networks and systems of resistance to defend our neighbors,” one protester told reporters.

Elsewhere, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, donned keffiyeh scarves, and chanted “Free Palestine,” denouncing the civilian toll of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Others expressed support for Ukraine, urging the Biden administration to adopt a more forceful stance against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The demonstrations come amid sweeping moves by the Trump administration since his return to office on January 20.

Alongside tech billionaire Elon Musk, Trump has overseen deep cuts to the federal workforce, resulting in the dismissal of more than 200,000 public employees and the targeted dismantling of several agencies.

The administration has also drawn sharp criticism for its aggressive immigration enforcement, including the detention of foreign students, and for threatening to withdraw federal funding from universities over diversity, climate, and pro-Palestinian advocacy programs.

Near the Washington Monument, protesters displayed banners reading “Hate never made any nation great” and “Equal rights for all does not mean less rights for you.”

Similar demonstrations were held in New York City, Chicago, and dozens of other locations nationwide. Saturday’s protests marked the second consecutive day of large-scale demonstrations since Trump resumed office.

