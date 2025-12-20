Again, Primate Ayodele Releases New Year Prophecies

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, on Saturday, declared powerful prophecies ahead of 2026 as he released a 142-page compilation of prophecies across the world.

Speaking at his annual World Conference, the revered Man of God gave a series of prophecies for Nigeria, the 2027 General elections, the 2026 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the United States (US) President, amongst others, on occurrences that will shape the year 2026.

The renowned cleric mounted the podium to declare his prophecies in a highly attended event that aw both the media partners and eminent Nigerians.

Aside from being all-encompassing, Primate Ayodele’s 2026 prophecies covered almost all facets of life, particularly the state of Nigeria’s political system, government policies and different sectors of the economy.

In the newly released prophecies, Primate Ayodele warned key political figures amid their quest for power in the forthcoming election.

The prophecies also extended beyond the borders of Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

The prophecies in summary;

For the forthcoming 2027 general election, the cleric noted that “Nigeria will not only vote for party, but they will vote for integrity, delivery and substance.”

Some Northern elders will be against President Bola Tinubu, advising him to work on the Southeast and North Central, Northeast and core North.

He, however, noted that former Vice President “Atiku Abubakar should be prepared because they will blackmail him, Also adding that most elder statesmen that Tinubu wants to trust will betray him.”

Two leading political parties will rig, they will buy votes and steal votes.”

EFCC will expose a lot of politicians, and they will gang up against him.

Some of the former aides of Tinubu will work for the opposition.

Some African countries will produce Nuclear weapons, and some Asian countries.

The North will send tbugs to be stoning APC campaign buses

The United States (US) will remove sitting Presidents, adding that US will frustrate TikTok, Google and Amazon.

Treasury bills will cause problems for some banks.

Pray against plane crashes in Africa and the world.

Churches and Mosques should secure their promises strongly.

Opposition will launch direct blackmail propaganda against the Tinubu government.

I foresee peace and betrayal in Nigeria’s security system.

The North would be divided because of Tinubu.

The North will send this to stone APC buses and destroy their billboards.

I foresee 8 active protests against Tinubu’s government and nemesis protests.

The convoy of some House of Representatives members, the Senate and State House of Assemblies will be attacked.

I foresee mulls in opposition parties.

Top figures in the Tinubu government will be indicted.

Tinubu will go the extra mile politically, economically, spiritually and technically to secure his second term.

2026 election will be tougher than expected, the more Tinubu pacify the North, while they take the lead.

Nigeria will make money is tourism.

Nigeria will improve in cybersecurity

There will be electricity gridlock.

Tinubu and Dangote will fight. New State will be actualised

Nigeria will lose a boxer and a footballer.

Akpabio should watch his health and utterances, and Tinubu should not take traditional titles, also his family members. Iran and the EU will have problems.

Military plane crash in the world.

Emergency plane landing in Nigeria.

Tinubu will relieve a minister.

Amaechi Obi will fight dirty

Nollywood stars will fight dirty

NATO and the EU will fight Russia, but they will fail

Nigeria/ France relationship will take sovereignty from Nigeria.

Electricity Supply will be unstable and costly.