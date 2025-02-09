Share

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again taken to his social media page to plead for the release of his detained associates.

The controversial artist, who is currently in hiding, broke down in tears in a video making rounds on social media, insisting that he is being unfairly persecuted.

He alleged that his enemies are plotting to eliminate him, just as they allegedly did to his late mother and Nigerian music legend, Fela Kuti.

Portable, who was visibly distressed, lamented that the situation was pushing him to the edge.

The singer who accused certain individuals of orchestrating his downfall said, “They want to kill me like they killed my mother and Fela. I did nothing wrong. I’m only helping people, yet they are trying to set me up.”

The singer, who has long claimed that his mother died under mysterious circumstances when he was just 13 years old, suggested that similar forces are working against him.

His latest outcry comes amidst an ongoing dispute with the Ogun State government over allegations that his workers assaulted state officials.

The controversy began when officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA) visited Portable’s Odogwu Bar and Restaurant in an attempt to seal the property due to a lack of proper building permits and insufficient airspace.

However, what was meant to be an enforcement exercise quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with officials claiming that Portable’s associates obstructed them and assaulted members of the task force.

Following the altercation, over 9 individuals, including Portable’s workers, artists, and customers, were arrested.

The Ogun State government later arraigned nine of them on a five-count charge, including armed violence, felony, obstruction, assault, and intent to kill.

They were granted bail at ₦5 million each, with sureties required to be licensed bond agents registered with the state government.

The case has been adjourned until March 17, 2025, for further hearing.

As the legal battle unfolds, Portable’s family members have taken to social media to plead for mercy on his behalf.

They have urged the Ogun State government to reconsider the charges, emphasizing that the singer has been a benefactor to many underprivileged youths.

In his latest appeal, Portable tearfully defended his arrested associates, insisting, “These boys are apprentices, they are learning different trades.

“I am helping them, but now they have been arrested for no reason.”

Despite Portable’s public outcry, the Ogun State government has remained firm in its stance. Ogun State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Olatunji Odunlami, dismissed Portable’s allegations, describing them as “spurious and blatant falsehoods.”

He reiterated that the enforcement action was carried out lawfully and that the arrested individuals had resorted to violence against government officials.

The singer, however, appears unwilling to surrender, continuously insisting that he is innocent.

