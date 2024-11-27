Again, Police Arrest Speed Darlington 2-Month After Release

Share

Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington has been arrested by Nigerian Police Force (NPF) barely two months after he was released.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington was arrested on October 4, following the release of a contentious video in which he allegedly mocked his colleague, Burna Boy’s association with American rapper Diddy, who has faced legal issues with the FBI over charges of sexual exploitation.

However, Akpi as he’s fondly called was released on bail on October 9 after spending five days in detention.

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju announced the latest arrest on Wednesday via a post on his official Facebook page.

He wrote, “Our client Speed Darlington, a.k.a AKPI has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Owerri at his show upon return to Nigeria”.

