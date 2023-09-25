Again, Police Arrest Ogun Ex-Chairman Who Accused Abiodun Of Diverting LG Fund

The Police in Ogun State have arrested the impeached Local Government Council Chairman of Ijebu East, Wale Adedayo.

New Telegraph gathered that, th former council chairman was arrested following an alleged petition by the state government.

Adedayo, who was first suspended and later impeached by some of the local government lawmakers, accused governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting funds and interventions meant for local governments in the state in the last three years.

Adedayo revealed his arrest by the police via a Facebook post on his timeline, adding that he is ready to die.

Adedayo wrote, “Son of man is being taken to Ogun State Police CID at Eleweran, Abeokuta. They claim the State Government wrote a petition against me.

“If it is death, I follow the path of the Patriarchs. Ase di owo Olodumare!”

Adedayo was impeached less than two weeks ago after he had earlier been suspended following the allegation against the governor

The former Chairman was also invited and detained by the Ogun State Command of the Department of the State Services, DSS, on the same allegation, for some days before he was released.

Adedayo had in a letter written to a former governor of Ogun State and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Olusegun Osoba, alleged that the local governments in the state were running on zero allocation.

He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, SP Omolola Odutola, said she wasn’t aware of the arrest, promising to get back as soon as she is briefed.