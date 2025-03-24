Again, Otti Crosses Party Lines, Celebrates Adighije At 80

Share

Many dignitaries, including Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Senators Chris Ngige, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Austin Akobundu, Nkechi Nworgu, Adolph Wabara, Tunde Ogborha, David Mark, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and former Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, among others, joined Governor Alex Otti in Umuahia on Sunday to honour Chris Adighije on his 80th birthday.

Governor Otti, who once again crossed party lines for the occasion, had earlier celebrated former Abia State Secretary to the State Government, Eme Okoro, and Enyinnaya Abaribe on their 80th and 70th birthdays, respectively.

Otti eulogized Adighije, who represented Abia Central Senatorial District from 2003 to 2007, declaring that the people and government were proud of his indelible track record of performance.

The Governor described Adighije as his father, a principled and forthright man.

“I am happy to be here hosting my father, not just my father but our father, who turned 80 today. When I came in contact with him several decades ago, I read about him, and I convinced myself that this is the man to follow.

“Not just because he is a humble person, but because he has a track record of performance. He is a brilliant man, but most importantly, people have spoken about his goodness.

“For me, he is more than a good man. He is a man who will put his life on the line for you if he believes in your cause.

“That is why, when I came out to contest in 2014, it didn’t matter to him that we were not in the same party; he supported me publicly. We are very proud of you.

“So, all the support he has given me as a person and as a son—this is just a little way to say thank you,” Otti said.

“I want to thank you for all the support. I pray that God will continue to keep you. You are a very good man. What you say in the morning is what you say at night.

“Your words don’t change. You are not God, but you don’t play pranks, and when you don’t agree, you say, ‘I don’t agree.’ Thank you for all that you’ve done,” the Governor added.

The Abia State Governor used the occasion to announce the flag-off of the reconstruction of the 9-kilometer Orpet – Umuafai – Lodu – Ahiaeke Road, including the Ahiaeke – Okwuta – Bende Road in Umuahia North LGA, on Tuesday.

He also revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo would commission the completed reconstruction of the 45-kilometer Umuahia – Uzuakoli – Akara – Alayi – Abiriba Road on April 2.

Also speaking, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma described Adighije as a man of wisdom and intelligence, calling him “one of our brightest, a trailblazer with vast knowledge of Nigeria.”

He also appreciated Governor Otti for hosting the elder statesman and wished the celebrant well.

In their goodwill messages, the dignitaries described Chris Adighije as a great leader and mentor, a man of great accomplishments, and congratulated him on his birthday anniversary.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chaplain of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Ernest Onyeukwu, who spoke on the topic “What Are You Known For?” admonished everyone to strive to do good at all times, bearing in mind that all they have in this life is given by the Almighty God.

He also appealed to the Governor to revisit the issue of pensions.

In his response, the celebrant, Chris Adighije, thanked Governor Otti, whom he described as his son.

He publicly declared his support for Otti’s second-term bid and invited him to join the APC, saying that regardless of party affiliation, he would support his re-election.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

