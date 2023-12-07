Again, Ogun Govt Shuts Four Hospitals, Two Laboratories Over Violations

Ogun State government on Wednesday shut down no fewer than four hospitals and two medical laboratories in the state over violating regulatory laws.

The infractions include the lack of registration, employment of unqualified personnel, operating beyond the scope of registration, negligence, and others.

The affected facilities are Ololade Clinic and Maternity Home in Iyana Ilogbo, Mercygate Hospital in Itele, Fehintola Clinic and Maternity Home in Ijako, Ayomide Outpatient Hospital in Itele, Diurnal Medical Laboratory in Itele, and Blizz Medical Laboratory in Abeokuta.

The state government deployed an enforcement special task force named “Operation Stingray”, resulting in the closure of 10 private medical facilities in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

READ ALSO:

Following the enforcement exercise, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, briefed the media reaffirming that fake medical practitioners and those seeking to bypass government regulations in the state would no longer operate unchecked.

Coker emphasized that Governor Dapo Abiodun had made it a priority to improve medical practice in the state with the aim of safeguarding residents’ lives, and that the proliferation of unauthorized practitioners could undermine the government’s vision for the health sector.

The commissioner stated, “As you all know, our administration has continued to prioritize the social well-being of residents by strengthening our health systems and providing accessible and high-quality healthcare. “While we appreciate the efforts of private health facilities and share their desire for positive outcomes, they must operate within the terms of our regulations. “All healthcare facilities in the state are required to register with the agency before starting operations under the private hospitals and other health establishments registration law. “Existing facilities are also required to renew their registration annually, and failure to do so will result in sanctions. We will not tolerate those who operate beyond the scope of their registration or employ unqualified personnel, even if they are registered.”