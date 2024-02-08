Again, NLC, TUC Reveal Plans To Embark On Nationwide Strike

The Organised Labour under the umbrella of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday notified President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government of plans to commence a nationwide strike that will take place in 14 days.

According to the Labour Union, the protest is based on the government’s inability to carry out October 2, 2023, a 16-point agreement between organised labour (the TUC and NLC) and the federal government.

Concerns about the government’s apparent indifference to the widespread suffering and misery in the nation have been voiced by the leaders of the NLC and TUC, despite organised labor’s painstaking attempts to foster peace in the workplace.

A statement released by unions partly reads, “It is regrettable that we are compelled to resort to such measures, but the persistent neglect of the welfare of citizens and Nigerian workers and the massive hardship leave us with no choice”.

“Constrained by this development and recognising the urgency of the situation and the imperative of ensuring the protection and defence of the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers and citizens, the NLC and TUC hereby issue a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour their part of the understanding within 14 days from tomorrow, the 9th day of February 2024,” the statement added.