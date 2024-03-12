Again, Nigerian Breweries Increase Prices Of Beer

The Nigerian Breweries has once again announced an increase in the prices of its products from Friday, March 15, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the new increment is coming after an increment made in February 2024.

Following the announcement, All of the West Zone’s customers will receive a new price review notification from the company, noting that the new price review will go into effect on Friday, March 15, 2024.

In a letter dated Tuesday, February 12, 2024, the company said in order to counteract the effects of higher production costs, a price review will take effect on Monday, February 19, 2024.

However, a new press release announcing a new price increase was distributed to clients in the West zone which was signed by Lekan Awosanya, the zonal Business Manager dated March 8, 2024.

According to the notice, the latest price review is premised on the need to mitigate the impact of rising input costs. The statement read, “As earlier informed we will review the prices of some of our SKUs effective Friday 15th March 2024. This review has become necessary because of the continued rising input cost and the need to mitigate the impact. “All open orders in our system at 00.00hrs on Friday 15th of March, 2024 will be invoiced at the new prices.” Nonetheless, the business assured dealers of its ongoing support for sales and distribution while expressing gratitude to its clients for their dedication and excellent collaboration. Nigerian Breweries is the manufacturer of a variety of beers, including 33 Export lager beer, Williams dark ale, Turbo Kings dark ale, More lager beer, Star Radler Red Fruits, Legend Extra Stout, Heineken lager beer, Ace Passion, Star Lite, and Star Radler.