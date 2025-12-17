Again, Nigeria Re-Elected To ICAO Key Directory Board

For the sixth time in a row, Nigeria has been re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) Board.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, who made this disclosure in a statement signed on Wednesday, said the re-election took place on Thursday, 11th December, during the 31st PKD Board Meeting held in Montreal, Canada.

“The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, led Nigeria’s delegation to the election, securing this significant diplomatic achievement through the country’s consistent contributions, shared implementation experiences, and innovations in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), electronic Machine-Readable Travel Document (eMRTD) verification, and digital identity harmonisation”, Akinlabi stated.

Akinlabi noted thus: “Nigeria’s membership in the ICAO-PKD since 2009 has played a pivotal role in shaping the directory’s strategic development and modernisation.

“This re-election recognises Nigeria’s technical expertise, compliance, and dedication to ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices, further solidifying its position among fifteen esteemed Board Members drawn from 107 participating States.

“This achievement reaffirms the Nigeria Immigration Service’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, particularly in fulfilling Nigeria’s international obligations and maintaining its active role within the global community.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of border security, advancing digital identity initiatives, and safeguarding the integrity of travel documents issued to Nigerians and residents”.