Again, Nigeria Re-elected To ICAO Key Directory Board

For the sixth time in a row, Nigeria has been (re) elected to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) Board.

Spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, who made the disclosure in a statement signed yesterday, said the re-election took place on Thursday, 11th December, during the 31st PKD Board Meeting held in Montreal, Canada.

He said: “The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap led Nigeria’s delegation to the election, securing this significant diplomatic achievement through the country’s consistent contributions, shared implementation experiences, and innovations in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), electronic Machine-Readable Travel Document (eMRTD) verification, and digital identity harmonization.”

Akinlabi noted thus: “Nigeria’s membership in the ICAO-PKD since 2009 has played a pivotal role in shaping the directory’s strategic development and modernization.