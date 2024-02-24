Again, Nigeria Absent as ITB Berlin 2024 Opens

As it was in FITUR 2024, which held last month, Nigeria will be missing from the roll call when ITB Berlin 2024 opens its door to the travel world on March 5, spanning March 7. It is the second international travel meet in the global tourism calendar for the year. Nigeria’s Tourism Minister, Lola Ade-John, has recently returned to duties having been off the scene for over six months due to ill-health. The sad development is that in her absence, officials of the ministry, with full complement of domestic and international tourism directors, have failed to act, thereby driving tourism underground in her absence. While on the other hand, the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Folarin Coker, just like the ministry officials, also failed woefully to discharge his responsibility as the head of the country’s apex body for development and promotion of tourism.

For all the months that the minister was away, Coker too decided to exit the public stage. For many observers and watchers of happenings in the tourism space, his dereliction of duty was not totally unexpected, as he has over the years been an absentee DG. However, it should be noted that Coker chose February 6, the occasion of the Minister’s first public appearance after resuming work last month, to also come out from his hiding place. The event was the unveiling of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism’s (NI- HOTOUR) mobile training kitchen by the Minister in Abuja. It was reported that Coker at the event acted against the official protocol and was roundly condemned by everyone who attended the event.

He showed up late at the event after the Minister and others had long seated but rather than quietly sit at the back, he unceremoniously made his way to the front row where the minister and others were seated. Meanwhile other Africa countries have continued to showcase their tourism across the world while Nigeria remains under-performing as those in charge of the sector at the governmental level continued to betray the trust imposed on them to galvanise the sector into action. With the Minister from the onset pledging to make Nigeria a global destination and market the country across international and national levels, one would had expected that as the head of the executing parastatal of the ministry that Coker would had keyed into the minister’s vision and in her absence mobilise the private and public sectors to carry out the Minister’s mandate.

He failed in January to mobilise for Nigeria’s return to the international tourism platforms while the Minister was away, as Nigeria was absent from FITURE 2024. Here again, ITB Berlin 2024 has presented another golden opportunity and yet in his usual manner of playing the ostrich, he looked away and allowed again another golden opportunity to slip away. This is as Halls 20 and 21, which are said to be fully booked, are this year going to be occupied entirely by Africa countries, with countries such as South Africa, Namibia, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia alongside the Island nations of Mauritius and the Seychelles are leading the charge to present Africa destination to the world. São Tomé and Principe is one of the Africa countries making a debut at ITB Berlin.