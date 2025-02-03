Again, NGO Unveils Oborevwori As Man Of The Year

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has again been unveiled as the Man of the Year maiden award of the NEHEMS, the Campaign for Public Office in Nigeria (CAPOIN), a Non-Governmental Organisation.

This coming few days after the Governor won the ThisDay Newspapers’ Man of the Year award. The Governor in a visibility/demographic survey, emerged among the three finalists with the Senator, representing Delta North district.

Prince Ned Nwoko, and the handler of the oil and gas surveillance contract of the Federal Government, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo, but defeated them.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Apostle Victor Sorokwu, a.k.a Ugo-Anioma, supported by his Delta Central Coordinator, Kenneth Orusi, his Ibdependent Adviser, Churchill Oyowe, and two others,in Asaba yesterday said the exercise was a feedback mechanism for people-oriented public servants or leaders.

He said the focus of the survey was on public service delivery, committed to civic obligations. He said, “We conducted the survey across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Thirty persons were randomly selected through opinion pools. 27 were eliminated to arrive at the three finalists. It was conducted to determine how our leaders are fairing when given public office or responsibility to lead.

