Again, Murmurs In Senate Over Sharing Of Committee Posts

There appears to be no respite for the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio as some elements within the upper legislative chamber as some lawmakers are unhappy with recent composition of standing committees in the Senate. This is coming just as indications have emerged to suggest that the number of senators opposed to the former Akwa Ibom State governor keep swelling by the day over what many sources within and outside the chambers describe as a poor leadership style.

Those in the know who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity during the week pointedly accused Akpabio of failing to ‘carry members along,’ in the decision making process in the Senate. “Many members of the Senate are not happy with their President, Senator (Godswill) Akpabio over the way and manner that he constituted the various standing committees in the Senate. Some of them who spoke with me about him said the only reason why there is peace is the fear that a likely backlash could come from President Bola Tinubu should they (aggrieved members) move against him,” a source who pleaded anonymity said.

According to the source who himself is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West, the grouse of the anti-Akpabio law- makers stems from the fact that he gave leeway to the select members that put the committees together to pick new members to head some ‘juicy committees.’ The former federal law- maker further added that “Those who are not happy are lamenting that Akpabio had sidestepped age long convention and protocol that give seniority ranking to returning members but given many of the various committees to newcomers.”

He added that those lawmakers lamenting be- long to the camp of those that lost out in the leadership contest that threw up Akpabio and that they are being punished for opposing his emergence as the senate president at the advent of the 10th National Assembly in June. Apart from these lawmakers who are mostly members of the APC, the source also stated that most members of the opposition parties in the Senate are not also happy with their president whom they accused of habitually imposing leaders on them. “I am aware that members of the PDP, the Labour Party and the NNPP are not happy with Akpabio too. Their grouse with him is that he has not allowed them to freely choose their leadership as a minority group,” the source said.

The situation he said is further creating an opportunity for the anti-Akpabio sentiment to fester as the two groups are coalescing to forge a formidable opposition to the Senate President. Asked why those opposed to the former Akwa Ibom governor have not moved against him the source said, “They (opposition, anti-Akpabio members) are afraid of likely backlash from President Bola Tinubu who is seen as his major backbone.” Efforts to get the comments of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu proved abortive as he refused to pick his calls and react to text messages sent to him.

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media; Mr. Eseme Eyiboh dismissed the claims as coming from someone trading in Balogun Market. He said the actions of the leadership of the upper chambers in picking leadership for the various committees are in line with the Constitution and Rule Book and that whoever is making such allegations should come up with evidence of violation of the Constitution and the Rule Book guiding the operations of the Senate. “The composition of the committees exists within the discretionary powers of the leadership of the presiding officer. Who is the presiding officer?

The presiding officer is the Senate President and his deputy. “Section 60 of the Constitution empowers the National Assembly, the Senate and the House of Reps to institute for itself, a regulation and the standard of operations. Originating from that section is a Rule Book of the Senate and House of Reps. Whoever is making the allegation should show how the Senate has violated the Constitution and the Rule Book,” he said.

Senators call for increased funding for education, road, others

Meanwhile, Senators, on Friday, called on the Executive arm of government to ensure increased funding for critical sectors such as education, road, agriculture, and power, among others. The lawmakers made the call while debating on the general principles of the N27.5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill presented to the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday in Abuja by President Bola Tinubu. President Tinubu had presented the N27.5 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly but on Friday, the Bill containing the N27.5 trillion estimates scaled second reading following a comprehensive debate on the general principles of the estimates by the Senators.

The lawmakers, at the resumed debate, which commenced on Thursday, called for increased funding for road infrastructure, education, power, agriculture, among other sectors in the country. They also called for a reduction in borrowing and improved budgetary provision for security and sustenance of peace in the Niger- Delta for improved crude oil production. Contributing, Senator -Edo) said that there was need for appropriations to be made for the completion of the Benin-Auchi road, saying that the road was a major link connect- ing Nigerians from the six geo-political zones.

He said that the eventual completion of the road would further help improve economic activities, stating that it was not for the Senate to be debating exchange rate, as the determinant of exchange rate was a matter of macroeconomic policies. Senator Franchis Fadahunsi (PDP-Osun), who commended the 2024 budget estimates said there was need for the masses to benefit from the content of the budget on implementation, calling for allocation of more funds to ensure completion of roads in in Osun State and other parts of the federation. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia) observed that not much was allocated to Power as information indicates that less than 3 percent was allocated to the sector in the budget.

He stated that Power was key to employment generation and optimal workings of other sectors and the economy in general, saying that the Senate would have to re-order the priorities in the budget for direct impact on the economy, going forward. Other Senators, who emphasised need to appropriate more funds for road infrastructure, and improve the educational system among other sectors include Senator Oluranti Adebule (APC-Lagos) Senator Abba Moro (PDP-Benue). Moro said that allocation to education should be based on UNESCO provisions, given the challenges in the education sector, lamenting that while UNESCO specified that 27 per cent of a nation’s annual budget should go to education, the 2024 budget only provided a paltry 7 per cent.

Former President of Senate, Senator Ahmad lawan commended Presiof any administration was based on the support the Legislature gives to the Executive, and urged that the National Assembly must continue to give support to President Tinubu. He called on the Senate Committees to be interested in what happened in the implementation of previous budgets of 2021, 2022, 2023, supplementary and main budget, stress- ing that emphasis must be placed on having a secured safe school for schools to function, and provision of enabling peace in Niger-Delta.

He called for prioritisation of security in the 2024 budget, saying that security was key in attaining the required economic activities. Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jubrin, who concluded the proceedings, referred the bill to the Committee of Appropriations. The Committee was mandated to expeditiously work on the document and turn in its report to the Chamber on December 19, when the Senate would resume plenary to, perhaps consider and pass the bud-