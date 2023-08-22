Again, MOSOP decries incessant oil spills in Ogoni

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has decried the frequency of oil spills in Ogoni following a fresh spill from a pipeline in the Bodo community in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. President Fegalo Nsuke said the cause of the pipeline failure which caused the spill had not been determined. Nsuke said: “The frequency of oil spills in the Ogoni area raises questions about the integrity of oil assets in the entire Niger Delta. “We understand the spill has been contained and that the containment was prompt and averted serious pollution and the environmental problems that came with similar spills.

“That is commendable. However, we will expect a transparent and speedy investigation into the spill to enable a proper response that can avert similar cases in future.” The group however commended Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) for the prompt response from the operators of the pipeline, Shell, he demanded an unbiased investigation into the cause of the spill. It further called on the Bodo community to cooperate with repair works and remediation efforts if and when they are initiated. Nsuke said: “I will urge the Bodo community to cooperate with efforts to repair the pipeline as well as any remediation efforts if and when they are initiated.

“I will urge tolerance, as usual, to allow them to fix the pipelines for our collective safety. “We do not think they will do anything extraordinary which could jeopardise the safety of residents and we believe Shell’s presence in this instance will be to fix the faulty pipeline and that should be in our interest. “I urge everyone to cooperate with that process and be very vigilant.”