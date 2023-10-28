Again, Ministry Of Tourism, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Absent From 2023 Wtm London

Indications emanating from the preparation of Nigeria to officially register its presence at the World Travel Market London after a long absence of over 10 years may have hit the rock following the long hospitalisation of the Tourism Minister, Lola Ade-John, a development that have kept her away from office and public functions.

This is also as the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), the federal government apex body for the development and marketing of Nigerian tourism, has not been forthcoming in stepping into the vacuum created by the absence of the minister, as the Director General of the Author- ity, Folarin Coker, is said to have also travelled out of the country and have not showed up at the office for long while now.

It should be noted that since the days of the former DG of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) now NTDA, Sally Mbanefo, who unceremoniously pulled Nigeria out from all international marketing channels, a policy that was also pursued vigorously, although against the strong opposition of the private sector operators, by her predecessor, Coker, Nigeria has remained a pariah destination at the global tourism scene.

On assumption of office over two months ago, Ade-John moved to change this ugly development by swiftly swinging into action and setting up a powerful team in the ministry in partnership with the leadership of West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO), led by Ola Wright, to ensure that Nigeria officially returns to WTM London by mobilising all the state governments and private sector operators to put up a powerful presence at the global exhibition.

However, our investigation has revealed that this noble effort may have hit the rock following the long hospitalisation of the Minister as officials of the ministry are no longer forthcoming and jettisoned WATO and the team charged with Nigeria’s participation at the event. Added to this debacle is the fact that NTDA’s DG, Coker, who investigation also revealed was from the onset against Nigeria returning to WTM London but only played along since it was a directive from the Minister, has since abandoned the plan and the team as he is said to have been out of the country and no official from NTDA is authorised by him to act in his absence on the matter.

This situation has greatly affected all the initial plans put in place, leaving WATO to go it all alone by mustering all resources within its disposal to ensure that Nigeria participate at the exhibition. Investigation further shown that the greatest challenge facing WATO now is that of funding, with all the partners and state governments that had earlier signed up for the event have all pulled out as the Minister is not available to give all the push needed.

Not relenting, WATO is going ahead with the plan to have Nigeria represented at the exhibition. WATO’s effort has also received a boost with the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) partnering with it to ensure that Nigeria puts up a strong showing at the global meet without the presence and support of Nigeria government.