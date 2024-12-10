Share

A Labour Party member in the House of Representatives, Daniel Chollom has officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that Chollom’s defection is coming barely a week after three members of the party in the House also defected to the ruling party.

Announcing his defection during plenary on Tuesday, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudden Abbas in a letter read to the House said

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a letter read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during the House plenary session Chollom cited unresolved internal crises within the Labour Party as the primary reason for his decision.

According to him, these challenges hampered his ability to perform effectively as a lawmaker, adding that he also aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its development agenda.

READ ALSO:

The defection follows a wave of similar moves, with five other Labour Party lawmakers recently joining the APC.

Reacting to the defection, Deputy Minority Whip George Ozodinobi refuted claims of leadership crises in the Labour Party, describing the defectors as uncommitted.

He called for their seats to be declared vacant, arguing that their actions undermine the electorate’s mandate.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda questioned the legality of Chollom’s move, emphasizing that procedural requirements, such as resigning at the ward level before switching parties, were not followed.

He suggested that the matter could lead to legal challenges.

Share

Please follow and like us: