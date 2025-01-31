Again, Lagos Assembly Insists Obasa’s Removal Constitutional

Share

Lagos State House of Assembly has insisted that the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa was constitutional.

In a statement by Hon Ogundipe Olukayode, the House said it honoured the invitation of the Department State Security (DSS) over the removal of the former Speaker.

It said: “Today, members of Lagos State House of Assembly honoured an invitation from the Lagos Command of Department of State Services (DSS) in Shaginsha.

“We visited the DSS to provide insights into the situation on the removal of the ex-speaker. “At the DSS office, we reaffirmed our commitment to upholding constitutional governance following the removal of the former Speaker.

“The decision was made in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act, which empower the State Assembly to regulate its internal proceedings without external interference.

“Sections 92 and 96, outline the process for the election and removal of the Speaker, and due process was followed in our decision.

“It is also in public knowledge that legislative autonomy was granted to State Assemblies, ensuring that elected representatives can conduct their business freely within the chambers assigned to them.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly, as an independent arm of government, has exercised its constitutional duty in the best interest of the people of Lagos.

“The decision to remove the former Speaker was made through a democratic process, with the required majority as stipulated by law. Any attempt to challenge this lawful action undermines the authority granted to us by the Nigerian Constitution.”

