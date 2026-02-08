Again, Ladipo Spare Parts Market Sealed Over Environmental Breaches

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Barr Tokunbo Wahab, on Sunday announced the sealing of the spare parts section of the Ladipo Market, located along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, over non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The closure, carried out on Sunday, is part of the state’s renewed efforts to curb indiscriminate waste disposal, particularly in markets and other commercial hubs across Lagos.

Ministry sources disclosed that the action followed repeated violations of environmental codes, including improper refuse disposal and failure by market operators to patronize accredited waste management service providers, as mandated by the state government.

“Lagos State government, this morning, sealed Ladipo Spare Parts Market along Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road (Apapa-Oshodi Expressway) over repeated environmental infractions; indiscriminate refuse disposal on the median/highway and illegal street trading,” the Commissioner wrote on his X handle on Sunday.

The Commissioner said the market was shut due to persistent environmental infractions, noting that the government would not tolerate actions that endanger public health and safety.

He reiterated that all markets in the state must strictly comply with waste management regulations, stressing that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains committed to enforcing environmental laws under its zero-tolerance policy for environmental abuse.

The Ladipo Spare Parts Market, a major auto parts hub in Mushin, has previously been sanctioned for similar offences but was reopened after meeting sanitation and waste management requirements.

As of press time, the state government had not announced conditions for the reopening of the market, urging traders to fully comply with environmental guidelines to avoid prolonged closure.