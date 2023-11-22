Again, Judges’s Absence Stalls Ogun Speaker’s Fraud Case As Witness Flees

The hearing of a fraud case filed against the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was again stalled on Wednesday, November 22.

The case has been adjourned till January 21 and 22, 2024 as the presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta was said to be on leave.

This will be the fourth time the case will be stalled for different reasons.

On November 21, 2022, pre-election matters had made it impossible for the court to commence hearing of the case.

In January 2023 the matter could not be heard because the judge was reportedly indisposed.

Likewise, on March 29, the case was stalled when Justice Justice Abdulmalik was posted out of Ogun State post-election Tribunal duties.

On Wednesday, the case was adjourned again on the ground that the judge had gone on leave after her return from the election Tribunal.

The former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Dare Kadiri had dragged Oluomo to the EFCC accusing him of fraud and financial misappropriation.

Oluomo, alongside the Clerk of the House, Taiwo Adeyemo, and the Director of Finance, Oladayo Samuel are standing trial for the alleged diversion of N2.5 billion.

Operatives of the EFCC had in September 2022 arrested Oluomo and others over the alleged crime.

The EFCC had accused the Speaker and others of forging receipts and signatures to divert billions of naira from the legislative house.

The anti-graft agency had filed an 11-count charge bordering on forgery, conspiracy, and stealing from the state treasury against the Speaker and others.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Kadiri, who is also the principal witness in the matter, told our correspondent that he had fled the country over an alleged threat to his life and that of his family members.

Kadiri said, although his lawyers will continue to attend proceedings in the matter, he has run out of the country for now.

His words, “My lawyers were in court today, They briefed me that the case has been adjourned to January, that is okay, January is just around the corner. As the prime suspect of this case of forgery and fraud, I have written my statement to the EFCC and I am currently not in the country because of the threat to my life and that of my family.

“I have reported this case to the police and other relevant security agencies but when they were not giving me protection, I had to protect myself and that was why I left my business, house, and all in Nigeria to secure my life.

“I had to rush my family out of Nigeria overnight because unknown people kept threatening me, trying to stop me from coming to court and when it got to the point where I felt my life was more important, I had to leave. I didn’t seek any asylum, I only left to protect myself.”