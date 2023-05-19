Again, JAMB remits N2bn to FG

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation (JAMB) has once again remitted N2 billion as its interim surplus for the 2023 operating year, with a promise to remit more when its operations for the year are completed. JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who made the disclosures in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, explained that the money remitted was in furtherance of the pledge by the Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede that the Board under his administration would leverage on technology and discipline to manage affairs of the Board.

He said: “Since assuming office the Prof. Is-haq Oloyede-led management has remitted over N55 billion to government coffers. This is far above the less than the N60 million remit- ted by the Board in the 38 years of the existence of the Board prior to the appointment of Prof. Oloyede. “On assumption of office of the current Registrar, he had come up with a policy which holds that whatever would be done, must be on the table.

This has changed the narratives such that JAMB now posts humongous returns to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). “These returns were bolstered by the Board’s expanded internal capacities for its operations achieved through direct execution of its processes and procedures, which instantly resulted in, for instance, a savings of N1.2 billion being paid annually to a service provider and a downward review of the N1.2 billion being annually paid to another to about N400 million with the same old service provider.

This in addition to the recovery of over N1.2 billion in both cash and estates in choice areas of Abuja, in 2016. “It was these steps and many others, which had ensured that a Board, which had remitted cumulatively in its 40 years of existence about N55 million to the national treasury, rendered N7.8 billion in the first year of the assumption of office of Prof. Oloyede and has since contributed over N27 billion directly into the national treasury.”

Meanwhile, the Board in its efforts to reposition the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria has resolved that A Level candidates seeking admission into universities through direct entry would now sit for the same examination with candidates sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).