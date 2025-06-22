Again, JAMB Announces Mop-Up Exam Date

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled Saturday, June 28, 2025, for another mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), targeting 96,838 candidates in two categories.

According to a statement released on Sunday by JAMB’s Public Communications Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the mop-up examination will cater to 91,742 candidates who were absent in either or both the main UTME and the resit examinations, as well as 5,096 candidates who could not be biometrically verified during the main exercise.

Affected candidates have been directed to begin printing their examination notification slips from Monday, June 23.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved Saturday, June 28 for the conduct of the 2025 UTME mop-up examination,” the statement read in part.

“This examination will accommodate 5,096 spill-over candidates and those who failed biometric verification during the main exercise. Also, due to the special dispensation granted to absentee candidates, 91,742 candidates who missed either the main or resit exams will be allowed to participate. A total of 96,838 candidates will therefore sit the mop-up exam across 183 centres nationwide, while others are on standby.”

JAMB noted that the mop-up exercise would also provide an opportunity to track and prosecute impersonators, including undergraduate students who sit UTME on behalf of others.

“The mop-up examination provides a platform to further apprehend impersonators, particularly undergraduates. Institutions of identified culprits are being notified of the gross misconduct to invoke disciplinary actions, including expulsion, in accordance with matriculation oaths, and in line with the Examination Malpractice Act of 1999, which allows for the prosecution of offenders, including underaged candidates and their complicit parents,” the statement added.

In a related development, JAMB announced the suspension or delisting of 113 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres due to various infractions uncovered during the conduct of the 2025 UTME.

According to the Board, some of the centres committed technical infractions during the mock and main exams, while others are under investigation for security breaches linked to exam malpractice.

“Consequently, 113 CBT centres across the country have been suspended or delisted. These centres were implicated in multiple infractions during either the main or resit exams,” it stated.

JAMB expressed appreciation to security agencies for their ongoing nationwide investigation into identity theft and exam fraud, which has led to several arrests and prosecutions, including a few JAMB officials, professional exam takers, school proprietors, and tutorial centre syndicates.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Board revealed that some examination towns have been disqualified from hosting the mop-up exam. Affected candidates will be reassigned to nearby centres.

“Some examination towns have been disqualified from hosting the mop-up. Candidates affected will be relocated to the nearest available towns, and we seek their understanding,” JAMB stated.

As part of efforts to curb malpractice, the Board said it would deploy special squads of invigilators and security personnel nationwide.

“Special squads of invigilators and security personnel are being deployed in continuation of the war on examination malpractice, declared by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa,” the Board said.

JAMB also advised candidates scheduled for the 8:00 a.m. session to arrive at least an hour early.

“Candidates for the 8:00 a.m. session are advised to arrive between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. for proper accreditation and to avoid last-minute delays,” the statement concluded.

