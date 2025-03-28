Share

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Ijoba Lande has once again publicly confronted a movie producer, Abrahamco, accusing him of having an affair with his ex-wife, Dara.

New Telegraph recalls that Ijoba Lande’s marriage to Dara ended in a lot of controversy after he alleged that she cheated with over 20 men in the movie industry, including veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Tee, who admitted to the affair and issued an apology.

However, in a recent video shared on his Instagram page, Lande confronted Abrahamco at a film location, vowing to expose those he claims have wronged him.

Abrahamco, who initially greeted Lande, was caught off guard as the content creator directly accused him.

Lande said: “You people said I am a fool, and I will show you part of my being a fool today. If you think you are wiser than me, you can’t be more foolish than me. I am here at someone’s job despite knowing he slept with my wife,”

READ ALSO:

“If it were someone else, they wouldn’t come for this job because I know you were part of the people having an affair with my ex,” The producer, however, laughed off the accusation and urged Lande to take the camera away from his face. But the skit maker insisted, claiming that he had evidence. The content creator added: “Last year, swear that you didn’t tell my ex to meet you. I just want to let you know that I know what you do in your industry,” This latest revelation has stirred reactions online, with fans and industry insiders weighing in on the ongoing drama surrounding Ijoba Lande and his ex-wife. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokumo of African (@ijoba_lande1)

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

