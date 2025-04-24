Again, Ibas Fails To Appear Before Reps Panel

Share

For the second time, the maiden meeting between the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight and the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, could not hold on Thursday.

Ibas was expected to appear before the ad-hoc committee chaired by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), but was said to be attending the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The committee, inaugurated by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, had invited Ibas for an interactive session initially scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The meeting was later rescheduled at the request of the administrator.

The session was intended to facilitate discussions on developments in Rivers State since Ibas assumed office.

Wednesday’s meeting, slated for 3:00 p.m., did not hold as members of the ad-hoc committee waited in vain for the administrator, who failed to appear.

Attempts to get committee members to comment on the development were unsuccessful, as none of the lawmakers offered any statement.

When approached for clarification, the committee chairman, Julius Ihonvbere, simply responded, “No comment,” as he exited Room 313, the venue of the aborted meeting, alongside other committee members.

