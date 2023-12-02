Again, Hoodlums Invade Ogun Poly, Kill One, Shoot Nine

Suspected armed robbers have reportedly invaded the off-campus hostels of the students of Gateway Polytechnic (ICT), Sapaade, Ogun State, killing one and shooting nine others.

This came barely a week after students protested alleged robbery and rape of female students of the polytechnic by the hoodlums.

Our correspondent gathered that students residing at the off-campus hostels located at Ode, Ipara and Isara, all adjoining communities to Sapaade, the host of the institution were mostly affected by the onslaught.

Following the students’ protest last week Tuesday, the management shut down the institution for three days to restore sanity to the institution.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu also held a meeting with the students’ leaders over the rising tension around the students’ communities.

However, the suspected robbers returned to Ode, one of the communities in the early hours of Saturday and attacked students.

One of the students told our correspondent that the gun-wielding hoodlums invaded the students’ hostels around 3 pm and unleashed terror on them.

The source said the attack took place in the Larufi area of Ode left one dead and nine others injured including a landlord.

In some of the viral clips of the attack, our correspondent observed shattered doors, broken windows and walls riddled with bullets.

It was gathered that the robbers used heavy stones to break some windows to force their way into the hotels.

“I heard a gunshot around 3 am and when I woke up this morning, I was told they (hoodlums) shot nine students and one landlord. They were taken to the hospital, but one died.

“They stole a car in order to escape,” one of the students told our correspondent.

A senior lecturer at the polytechnic confirmed the attack to our correspondent, saying six were shot of which one died.

“According to the story I heard, the guy that was shot (dead) is not our student, he graduated last session hopefully expecting to come back for his HND next session,” the lecturer said.

He described incessant attacks on students as unfortunate and blamed the State government for the attacks.

“It is quite unfortunate that the government has deviated from the agreement between the State and Citizens. Protection of lives and property are nothing to write home about in this country where our environment is not left out,” the lecturer said.

The Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, has not responded to calls and messages from our correspondent as of the time of this report.

When contacted, the CP’s orderly picked up his call and asked our correspondent to call back in two hours because he (Alamutu) was in a meeting.

And when our correspondent called after two hours, the CP’s line rang out.

The institution’s Head of Public Relations, Ms Adedayo Folorunsho, declined comment on the attack.

She, however, said “the security agencies should be allowed to do their jobs.”

Meanwhile, the student union of the polytechnic has passed a vote of no confidence in Governor Dapo Abiodun over the security challenges in the students’ communities.

A statement signed by the SUG President, Olatunji Idowu Alexander, reads “Sequel to the incessant robbery attack on the students of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade, student Union and students leaders of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade is exhausted with what we described as unattainable promises, miscalculated and undue priorities on insecurity by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the security apparatus within the axis of Ipara, Ode and Isara.

“As the student union body, we expect that the institution which is just a few minute’s drive to the Governor’s personal residence should be dear to the heart of the Governor in providing adequate security for the environment.

“The students have lost confidence in the deliverables of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as it concerns students safety, they strongly condemn the absolute negligence and drastically too slow pace of responsibilities towards these concerns.

“The poor security systems, that has resulted in cases of rape, theft, killing of students, robbery, assault and destruction of properties on campus and around. The learning conditions for students on the campus have become unbearable.”