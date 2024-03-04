Again, Herdsmen Kill Six Persons In Benue Community

…Rep condemns killings, calls for collaboration to end hostilities

At least six persons were reported to have been killed, several houses burnt and scores flee their homes when suspected herdsmen invaded some communities in Kwande local government area of Benue State.

The armed terrorists, New Telegraph gathered, stormed the area in the wee hours of the weekend and started shooting sporadically to scale the people during which the victims were shot dead.

A source from the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba said the invaders who were reportedly armed to the teeth, attacked and set ablaze Tse Ikumbur across River Mkua at the mining site.

According to Akerigba, “while they were at Udeudeku killing people, more than 500 herds with herdsmen were at Tse Kagher very close to the mining site brandishing their weapons of destruction. Tse Kagher is Dr. Maya’s family.

He disclosed that three corpses have so far been recovered as at the time of filing this report, “one from Ishangev who has settled at Udeudeku doing business, the other is from Moon who has taken refuge at Udeudeku, the son of Torkange Waniho and the other is said to be from Torkwaghger family in Injorsha.

He appealed to both the federal and state governments to immediately deploy troops to the troubled communities to save the lives of the inhabitants.

Reacting to the incident, the member House of Representatives for Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, condemned the dastardly act and called for “better collaboration by all stakeholders, including security agencies, traditional rulers, policy makers and governments at all levels to end the incessant killings in Kwande and the environs”.

Hon. Ugbor expressed profound sorrow over the recurring and distressing incidents within the constituency, attributing them to the incursions by the Fulani invaders.

The federal lawmaker expressed sadness that the people of Kwande have been crying to the state government for support but so far little succor has come their way.

He appealed to security forces to move in and quell the volatile situation in the constituency, and the government to provide relief materials to assist the displaced persons who are currently homeless.

Hon. Ugbor admonished his people to exercise caution and remain vigilant during the period of the attacks, assuring that he would continue to lobby the National Assembly to bring succour to them.