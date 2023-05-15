New Telegraph

Again, Herdsmen Kill ECWA Pastor, 37 Others In Nasarawa

No fewer than 38 residents of Takalafia and Gwanja communities in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have been reportedly killed by herdsmen who stormed the area recently.

The Pastor-in-charge of the Evangelical Church Winning All in the area, Rev. Daniel Danbeki, and 37 others were gruesomely murdered by the assailants during the attack which lasted from 9 pm on Thursday night till the early hours of Friday.

However, a mass burial was held on Saturday for the victims of the attack which included women and children. The deputy governor of the state, Emmanuel Ak- abe, led a government delegation to the mass burial which was conducted amid tears from sympathisers and other members of the communities.

Speaking during the mass burial, Akabe condemned the wanton killings and destruction of property worth millions of naira. He expressed shock over the killings and assured that the state government will investigate the cause of the attacks and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book, adding that relief materials will be provided for displaced people in the area.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Karu LGA, James Thomas, who visited the attacked communities before the mass burial, completely condemned the attack by the herdsmen.

