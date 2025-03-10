Again, Herdsmen Kill 16 Farmers In Fresh Attack On Benue

Share

It was yet another bloody weekend in Benue State as suspected armed herdsmen launched a fierce attack on Mbagena-Michihe council ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state leaving at least 16 farmers dead and seven others who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The invaders were also said to have set ablaze several houses, as the injured are receiving treatment in the hospitals while scores flee their homes and are taking refuge in areas deemed to be safe.

Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Justine Shaku, who confirmed the incident, condemned the massacre of his people, saying however that eleven people were killed as at the time of the report.

In a swift reaction, a socio-cultural group in the area, Michihe LikeMinds, condemned the violent and senseless attack on the community.

President of the association Tersoo Nder and Secretary, Gongor T. Samuel, in a statement described the attack as unprovoked and brutal, “barbaric and abominable which has not only caused loss of lives and destruction of properties, but also instilled fear and insecurity among the innocent residents of Mbagena community and its environs.

“As an organisation committed to the development and well-being of our people, we cannot stand by in silence as such heinous acts of violence disrupt the peace, harmony and progress of our communities.”

The group admonished relevant authorities, including security agencies, local, state and federal government as well as community leaders to take immediate and decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia, has decried the cruel attacks in Katsina-Ala, particularly Dikpo and Imande Gberihwa, following the vicious attack by maraudin armed herdsmen.

Governor Alia said that the loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes is a painful reminder of the challenges his administration encounters in the journey for peace and security in the state.

