Again, Herdsmen Attack Benue LG As Scores Flee Homes

Despite claims by the Benue State government that there is relative peace in Gwer-West Local Government Area, armed herdsmen terrorists have continued to wreak havoc on communities, leaving a trail of destruction and despair.

According to the Forum of Tyoshin Academics (FoTA), entire communities have been deserted, with farms taken over by the invaders.

The group has condemned the state government’s claims of relative peace, calling it “misleading” and “completely false.”

In a recent attack, two farmers had their hands amputated by herders who were feeding their cattle with the farmers’ cassava.

Three people were killed, and scores deserted their communities, seeking refuge in safer areas.

FoTA has urged the government to immediately deploy security forces to safeguard lives, properties, and farmland.

The group has also called for the enforcement of the existing Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition Law to prevent further attacks.

The Benue State government has come under fire for failing to fulfil its campaign promise to return all internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes within the first 100 days in office.

