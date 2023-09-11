Again, Hawaii Volcano Erupts After Two-Month Pulse

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, began erupting on Sunday in Hawaii after a two-month period of inactivity.
The volcano is displaying glowing lava but is currently a safe distance away from people and structures in a national park located on the Big Island.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.
The observatory also said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea.
People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.
The volcano’s alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation color code went to red as scientists evaluated the eruption and associated hazards.
In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures.
Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.
Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December.
A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.