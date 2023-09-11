Again, Hawaii Volcano Erupts After Two-Month Pulse

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, began erupting on Sunday in Hawaii after a two-month period of inactivity.

The volcano is displaying glowing lava but is currently a safe distance away from people and structures in a national park located on the Big Island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory also said gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea.

People living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the observatory said.