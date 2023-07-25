Again, Happie Boys Drags Apostle Chibuzor (Video)

Former Chicken Rebuplic security guys, Happie Boys have launched another attack on the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Happie boys dragged the man of God for flying them to Cyprus to suffer and also refusing to sponsor their education.

Along the line, after the heated arguments from both ends, the Apostle decided to book a return flight for Happie Boys and sponsor their education at a Nigerian university, however, they insisted on staying back in Cyprus.

However, on Tuesday, July 25, videos making rounds on the internet show Happie Boys digging out their old beef with the OPM Pastor as they rain insults at him.

One of the boys was heard in the video saying “dem no born you well” after one of them brought back the issue of returning to Nigeria.